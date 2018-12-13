Suspect identified in South Broad Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on South Broad street.
The shooting happened Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Broad.
According to NOPD, a man approached the victim in a parking lot at the location. They began to argue when the suspect used a firearm to strike the victim in the side of the head.
The firearm discharged, causing the victim to suffer a graze wound to the ear, according to the report.
NOPD said the suspect, Tyrone Catchings, is wanted for aggravated battery by shooting and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyrone Catchings is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
