Toyota, Lexus vehicles recalled again due to possible Takata airbag explosions

(UNDATED) - Thousands of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US are being recalled due to a problem with Takata replacement airbags, according to a new report.
Fortune reported Toyota and Lexus issued the new safety recall because those replacement airbags “use a propellant that might rupture the airbag, hurling shrapnel at drivers and passengers.”
The report stated the recall affects about 65,000 vehicles in the United States.
This new recall involves the Toyota Corolla (2003-2005), Toyota Sequoia (2002-2005), Toyota Tundra (2003-2005), and Lexus SC430 (2002-2005).
The report added replacement parts are now available and customers will begin receiving notifications about the recall in January.
