App Development Certification approved for Louisiana public schools

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Inside Ruby Shore, the newly merged tech company of Lynabyte and Twin Engines, the staff is busy building apps.
President Keith Hanson says the positions can be hard to fill.
“My company, my business makes apps. So we need people who know how to do that,” he said.
“Most of the time I’m looking for diamonds in the rough. People who may not have much professional experience but can bring code to the table.”
Over the past few weeks, Hanson and others have been speaking to Jump Start’s Certification Board in Baton Rouge to show private business support for approving Apple’s new Swift App Development Curriculum as an official Jump Start Certification.
Jump Start is Louisiana’s innovative career and technical education (CTE) program.
Schools receive the same accountability grade credit for preparing students for careers in high-demand job sectors as they do for students who achieve top academic honors.
According to the Louisiana Department of Education, App Development with Swift Certification, an Industry Based Certification will now be on the Louisiana State Industry-Based Credential (IBC) State Focus List. The IBC is now eligible to be added to the portfolio of Jump Start statewide IBCs and offered by school systems to students.
For Hanson, that means a wider pool of applicants for future jobs. For students, it means access to a high-paying, in demand job right out of high school.
“If I’m able to get an entry level programmer, entry level in experience but who can also actually do the things my customers need, which is make apps, then there’s no training involved. It costs less as a business for us to find talent. Since its in public schools, we’re going to get a much wider base of potential programmers," said Hanson.
