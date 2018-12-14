Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting near Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man accused of shooting and killing another man near Dillard University has been booked for second-degree murder.
The New Orleans Police Department said 18-year-old Abdul Madison was arrested Thursday for the shooting that left Melvin Carter dead.
He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
Investigators said last Thursday morning, Madison shot Carter at Sere and St. Anthony Street.
Carter was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
