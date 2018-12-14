Brees receives the most fan votes for the NFL Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees received the most fan votes for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl. Brees received 1,270,631 total fan votes. Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes finished second. Alvin Kamara received the ninth-most fan votes overall.
Fan vote represents 1/3 of the voting for the Pro Bowl. Coaches, and players represent the other two-thirds of the vote. Final rosters will be announced on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Max Unger, Terron Armstead, and Wil Lutz received the most fan votes at their position.
The NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando on January 27th, the week before the Super Bowl.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.