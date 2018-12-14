Cassidy: Sweeping health care reform troubled, but tweaks are coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana senator at the forefront of healthcare reform in the United States says change is on the way. Though his comprehensive healthcare bill failed to gain traction, Sen. Bill Cassidy says pricing transparency and other issues will be addressed in the year ahead.
“Change is coming in health care. The American people are upset,” said Sen. Cassidy, R-La.
Cassidy is an optimist by nature and went before the leaders of Louisiana health plans Friday afternoon to talk about tweaks in health care that he says must be made.
“If you give the patients the power, it lines up for the patient. If you give another stakeholder the power, it lines up for that stakeholder,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy says one way to give patients more power is more transparency.
“So what we’ve done is go back and come up with a lot of different ideas like price transparency. Someone knows the cost of a test or procedure before they get it done rather than six months later,” he said.
Cassidy’s push has support from health plan providers, who met Friday at the Roosevelt Hotel.
“We were talking about surprise billing. Those issues are critical to consumers. We want to help formulate and help the senator make the legislation better,” said Jeff Drozda with the Louisiana Association of Health Plans.
Cassidy also wants to see steps taken to provide mental health care to newly released prisoners, and today met with a federal judge on that issue.
“Having someone who is doing well, getting a job and paying taxes is far better than it is for someone to wait six months for their first appointment, go off their meds and go back to jail,” said Cassidy.
While Cassidy looks to tweak his healthcare proposal, some say total reform is dead.
“I think there will be tweaks, but for new comprehensive legislation, you’re not going to see that,” said Drozda.
Cassidy says he’s working with the Trump administration in an effort to lower the cost of medicine, though few specifics are known.
