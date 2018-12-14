City officials worry about new reported Trump policy regarding Vietnamese

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans city councilwoman speaks out against a reported plan by President Trump that could remove some Vietnamese refugees from the U.S. The mayor of New Orleans is also raising concerns.
According to various reports, Homeland Security said it applies to those who were arrested, convicted and ordered removed by a federal judge. For Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, talk of a change in refugee policies is personal.
“It’s taking it home for me. My sister-in-law just came over two years ago and just had her second baby. It’s heartbreaking and we will be addressing this. I have reached out to national Asian groups,” said Nguyen.
She said she is also working with Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond on this issue, saying part of the problem is that many Vietnamese immigrants have trouble meeting the English language requirements needed to gain citizenship.
Several news outlets are reporting that the Trump administration wants to reinterpret a 2008 agreement between Vietnam and the U.S. which protects certain classes of Vietnamese immigrants who came to this country after the Vietnam war.
Mayor Cantrell put out a statement saying, “In the face of this ugly effort to target our Vietnamese neighbors, I would like to make it clear that the entire city of New Orleans stands in solidarity with our Vietnamese community."
