Clouds And Sprinkles Give Way To A Nice Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday starts out with patchy fog and patches of light sprinkles. Clouds will stick around through the afternoon and winds begin to pick up. Before the sprinkles or occasional light rain ends, the chances for measurable rain is only around 20% or less. A cooler breeze moves in on Saturday with some sun breaks. More sun is expected Sunday. The weekend will be dry.
Dry conditions will continue into the first part of next week with typical December weather. Enjoy a dry stretch of weather over the next 5 days.
