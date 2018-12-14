Colorado police search property of missing woman's fiance

FILE - In this undated file photo, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young answers questions about the disappearance of resident Kelsey Berreth, 29, while her mother, Cheryl Berreth, stands in the background during a news conference at City Hall in Woodland Park, Colo. Kelsey Berreth's disappearance has mystified her family and the Colorado police leading a multi-state search for the missing mother of a one-year-old daughter. Berreth was last spotted on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, 2018, when a surveillance camera recorded the 29-year-old woman entering a grocery store near her Colorado home. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File) (AP)