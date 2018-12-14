Company offers $100k to live without smartphone for a year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could win $100,000 just by ditching your smartphone - for a year.
The challenge has been presented by Vitaminwater, according to CNBC. Those wishing to participate must submit a post on Twitter or Instagram including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest. An outline of what you would do if you couldn’t use a smartphone for a year must also be included.
Submissions are due January 8, 2019 and one contestant will be selected around January 22.
But there are rules.
The chosen contestant will be given a 1996-era cell phone but will be unable to use a smartphone or tablet for the duration of the challenge - that includes devices belonging to other people. Laptops, desktop computers, and devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo are allowed.
To verify the contestant’s honesty, Vitaminwater said they must submit to a lie-detector test before receiving the cash prize.
If the person can finish out the year, they’ll receive the full $100,000. Six months will result in a lesser $10,000 reward. Anything less than six months and the person gets nothing.
Vitaminwater said they hope the experiment challenges monotony, and encourages the participant to do something unique with their time rather than sitting and scrolling.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.