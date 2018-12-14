EU leaders agree small steps to buttress euro

The leaders statement Friday after a summit in Brussels said that the eurozone fund would be part of the overall EU budget, suggesting it is likely to be smaller than Macron's proposal. He has called for several percentage points of gross domestic output but the entire EU budget is only about 1 percent of GDP. The leaders' statement also defines the budget's purpose as helping making economies more competitive and similar in the way they function and omits mention of stabilizing countries in recession — a key lack for the euro.