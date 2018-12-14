Gun deaths hit highest level in almost four decades last year

(CNN) - In 2017, U.S. gun deaths reached their highest level in nearly 40 years
A new analysis of data done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly 40,000 people were killed by guns last year.
That's the highest number of deaths due to gun violence in 38 years.
CNN replicated that analysis and found that the number of people killed by guns in 2017 represents a 10,000 person increase from 1999.
CDC statisticians confirmed with CNN on Thursday that these numbers are correct.
CNN’s analysis also showed that 23,854 people died by suicide by guns in 2017, the highest number in 18 years.
