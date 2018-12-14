JPSO deputy shot in line of duty returns home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot in Metairie Sunday night has returned home from the hospital.
Deputy Christopher Haislup, an 11-year-veteran, was shot twice while responding to a disturbance in the 6400 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. on Sunday.
The JPSO posted a video of Haislup’s homecoming on Facebook Friday morning.
“We’re happy to report that Deputy Haislup is now recuperating at home! Get well soon! Thanks to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Causeway Police Department, and Covington Police Department for helping us escort him home,” the Facebook post said.
The suspected shooter, Tyronne Louis, 38, was arrested Tuesday while trying to get on a bus in New Orleans.
Haislup is expected to recover from his wounds.
