Jury finds man guilty of murder in Pines Village double-shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A New Orleans jury has found a man guilty of murder in connection with a double shooting in Pines Village.
According to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Leo Dorsey was found guilty after the jury deliberated for three hours.
He was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Dorsey faces a mandatory lifetime prison term when Criminal District Judge Darryl Derbigny imposes his sentence on Dec. 14, according to Cannizzaro.
Dorsey, 27, was convicted of killing 25-year-old Tiffany Thomas and wounding her 24-year-old friend after a dispute inside a home in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2017. The trio was arguing over a wager made about how the 2016 crime thriller “Don’t Breathe” had ended, according to the report.
The woman identified Dorsey as the gunman after being shot in the chest. Dorsey still was armed with the .40-caliber handgun used in the shooting when New Orleans police, acting on a tip, arrested him eight days later at a Canal Street restaurant.
