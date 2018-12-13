La. one step closer to funding interstate expansion project

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The state is one step closer to funding the interstate expansion project that would add lanes from the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge.
Thursday, lawmakers approved a preliminary agreement that would allow the state to borrow $650 million from future federal highway funding. Those GARVEE bonds will pay for four major interstate projects across Louisiana. The state bond commission still has to approve the final version of the plan, which should happen in the spring.
Construction is set to begin in north Louisiana in early 2019.
