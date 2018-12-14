Man in cocaine shirt accused of spray painting the word cocaine all over Bourbon Street, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 45-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges after NOPD says he painted the word “cocaine” with white spray paint in several locations on Bourbon Street while wearing a shirt and a hat that read “cocaine.”
According to a report by our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, crime cameras caught Sean Harrington spray painting the graffiti early on Dec. 3.
The graffiti was sprayed on the doors of a historic building in the 400 block of Bourbon, according to the warrant for his arrest.
According to the report, Harrington was also seen on a crime camera spraying the word “cocaine” on the ground on Bourbon Street, which is also considered historic.
They also saw “cocaine” spray painted on the side of the curb, on a city-owned garbage can in the 400 block and on at least two IV Waste LLC garbage receptacles, according to the report.
The report said NOPD officers found Harrington with a can of white spray paint in his possession and was arrested two days later.
Harrison faces two counts of criminal damage to property of a value less than $500 and one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark.
His bond was set at $500.
