NASA moves largest piece of test hardware for new space rocket to barge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NASA moved the largest piece of structural test hardware for a new space rocket Friday morning at their Michoud facility.
The equipment was for America’s new deep space rocket.
The massive tank was getting ready for shipping to the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The hardware will board NASA’s barge the Pegasus.
The rocket’s massive external liquid hydrogen tank and two simulators are the largest piece of the space launch system.
It will be used to launch astronauts on deep space exploration missions to the moon and beyond.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.