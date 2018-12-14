Nice Winter Days Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will remain a bit breezy Saturday with a fair amount of clouds. This will likely keep temperatures in the 50s on Saturday. Where there are a few sun breaks temperatures may reach the lower 60s. More sun is expected on Sunday.
Little change for Monday and Tuesday with seasonable temperatures and no rain. There will be passing clouds from time to time.
An area of low pressure may bring a little rain on Wednesday but it does not look significant at this time. Dry, sunny and cool weather returns for the end of next week heading into the weekend.
