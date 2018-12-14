Rich family offering a photographer $100k to travel the world and take photos of them

(RNN) - A rich family in the United Kingdom wants to hire a photographer to travel around the with them for a year. And this isn’t just to grandma’s house - they’re looking to hit most of the continents.
Perfocal, a website that connects photographers and clients in the UK, posted a message from a family looking for someone to “accompany us to events like the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, diving in the Maldives, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as well as skiing in Val d’Isere.”
The email doesn’t state if there are children in the family, and Perfocal is keeping the employer’s name secret because of the “high profile nature of the father’s job.” Oh, so expect an extensive background check.
The salary is 80,000 pounds, which works out to be $100,000. The position will get full sick time and 30 days of vacation time. Caveat: whomever gets this job has to leave home at short notice and be OK with traveling most of the time, sometimes only coming home for a couple of days. This sounds like the family are true jet-setters.
If they like you and you’re good, there’s a possibility for a contract extension.
Your smartphone camera skills aren’t enough, though. The family is looking for someone with at least five years of experience in lifestyle photography.
Get your portfolio together and click here if you’re interested. The job starts in February.
