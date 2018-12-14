Sheriff: 2 wanted for fraudulent withdrawals at ATMS in South Lafourche

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with fraudulent withdrawals from ATMS at banks around South LaFourche.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
According to Webre, last week, detectives began investigating a series of fraudulent withdrawals at South Lafourche area banks.
Surveillance cameras showed that in November 2018, a man and woman conducted ATM transactions at several branches of a bank in the South Lafourche area.
The man appeared to have several debit cards which he tried at the ATM machines. In all, several thousand dollars were fraudulently withdrawn, according to Webre.
Webre said suspects were traveling in a green Ford Focus with a temporary license plate.
Anyone who can identify the suspects, or anyone who may have any other information on this case, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
