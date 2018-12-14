Slidell PD searching for suspect who robbed 92-year-old WWII veteran

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man accused of robbing a 92-year-old World War II veteran inside of his home Thursday.
According to investigators, the suspect went to the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community located in the 900 block of Gause Boulevard West and knocked on the victim’s door. When the victim opened the door, the suspect showed him his gun and forced his way into the apartment. The suspect took the victim’s cash, medications and his car keys before fleeing in the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu.
The suspect was later captured on surveillance video nearby. He is described as a white male who was wearing an LSU jacket and a grey beanie cap at the time.
Police are still searching for the victim's vehicle. The vehicle bears the license plate number, RPY 017.
If you have any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at (985) 503-3477 or tmcnulty@slidellpd.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
