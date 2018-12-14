State doesn’t supervise bus drivers in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing cell phone video of a bus driver hitting a Bricolage Academy student on the ride home Wednesday has the school’s CEO infuriated.
“Any time you have an adult who’s charged with taking care of children and they provide anything other than the best possible care, it’s reprehensible and there’s no excuse for it,” Josh Densen said.
Densen said the school will terminate its contract with the bus company Scholars First. He said he also contacted the NOPD and family services.
FOX 8 reached out to Scholars First, but it hasn’t responded.
Meanwhile, the State Department of Education believes the school took the necessary action, but the state has no oversight over bus drivers in Orleans Parish. Instead, drivers must meet state requirements, which include getting a commercial license and undergoing a criminal background check and a drug test.
“Then they have to sit down with us and go though 40 hours of school bus training, classroom. Then, they do 10 hours of behind-the-wheel training with a state tester," said James Riley, general manager of Apple Bus, a company that provides transportation for about 15 schools in New Orleans.
Riley said in addition to all of the state requirements, Apple Bus takes extra steps to make sure its drivers are properly trained.
“We have a certified trainer here that teaches deescalation techniques, non-violent, so verbal deescalation techniques,” he said.
Apple Bus also has cameras in every bus, and he said random videos are provided to the schools.
“A well-managed bus is a safe bus, and we think it’s important to work with our partners, and we do,” Riley said.
If a complaint is made about a bus driver, the issue is often handled between the charter school and the company.
It’s unclear if Scholars First takes extra steps to train drivers or if it has cameras. Densen said what unfolded on the Scholars First bus is unacceptable.
“There’s no place for it on buses. There is no place for it in school, and there’s no place for it in this world. We should never ever be striking children,” Densen said.
