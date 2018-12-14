Watch: Pair of horses pull tractor trailer up icy hill

MABEL, MN (KTTC/CNN) - If your car gets stuck on an icy driveway, who are you going to call?
A tow truck? How about a plow?
In Minnesota, two horses proved to be the right answer, and almost a million people watched the video of that feat.
Six months ago, Jacob Hershberger purchased Molly and Prince, a pair 13-year-old Belgian horses. A typical workday for the horses consists of hauling logs or pulling sleighs.
But a month ago, the two horses accomplished something amazing.
"A truck driver called me and said he was stuck in the driveway, so driving home from Maple and thinking to myself, I don't know how I'm going to get him out of there because my tractor wouldn't be doing much in this ice," Hershberger said.
He thought of Molly and Prince as the only option to get the semi-truck up the icy hill.
"The truck driver was questioning me the whole time I was harnessing them up and he said, ‘I don't see this working,’ but I said, ‘we're going to give it a try.’"
After a couple of heaves, the horses make their way uphill, with the truck driver hitting the accelerator to give them an extra push.
Once they reached the apex, a tractor gave an additional boost from behind, stunning everyone, including the skeptical truck driver.
"He was lost for words, then he said, ‘I cannot believe that a team of horses pulled my truck up that hill.’"
As of Thursday, nearly 1 million people have seen Molly and Prince’s impressive display of strength, with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.
"Somebody asked the other day how much I want for this team and I said there is no dollar sign on them. I'm pretty proud of them," Hershberger said.
Despite the extreme strength needed for that feat, neither horse was injured. Belgians are used to being put to task; they are considered working horses.
