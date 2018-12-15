22 arrested in Livingston Parish as part ‘Operation Naughty List’ drug sting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Over the last two days, agents with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division have made 22 drug arrests based off evidence gathered over the last six months.
“This is the culmination of months of hard work by our Narcotics Division. Undercover operations, along with information gathered through routine detective work and tips, helped us secure these cases. Many of those on this list are involved with illegal narcotics from meth to cocaine to hydrocodone. Others were discovered with active warrants. The work this division does is not easy. It takes long hours. It takes patience. It takes a special skill set. In the end though, we are able to take what we believe are the street-level dealers and put them behind bars, making our streets safer,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The following people are currently incarcerated in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various drug charges:
- Chadrick Allen
- Austin Bihm
- Curtis Cobbs
- Daishawn Dantzler
- Jourdan Duval
- Matthew Gay
- Donnie Holmes
- Johnny King
- James Lewis
- Riana Sandifer
- Samuel D. Scott
- Matthew Sibley
- Philip Thomas
- Candice Thornton
- Randal Veuleman
Those currently NOT in the jail are:
- Jason Bourgeois: DOB: 12/26/69 - possession of schedule 2 narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Roman Burton: DOB: 11/15/92 - warrant – obtaining a controlled substance by fraud
- Cranton Coleman: DOB: 4/2/67 - possession of schedule 2 narcotics
- Shabass Dantzler: DOB: 8/11/89 - conspiracy to distribute schedule 1 narcotics
- Latonia Garner: DOB: 4/8/93 - conspiracy to distribute schedule 1 narcotics
- Robby Ortego: DOB: 12/3/65 - cruelty to animals
- Terri Sinclair: DOB: 1/27/67; warrant – Denham Springs marshal
