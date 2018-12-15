22 arrested in Livingston Parish as part ‘Operation Naughty List’ drug sting

“This is the culmination of months of hard work by our Narcotics Division. Undercover operations, along with information gathered through routine detective work and tips, helped us secure these cases. Many of those on this list are involved with illegal narcotics from meth to cocaine to hydrocodone. Others were discovered with active warrants. The work this division does is not easy. It takes long hours. It takes patience. It takes a special skill set. In the end though, we are able to take what we believe are the street-level dealers and put them behind bars, making our streets safer,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.