NOPD: Man robbed after falling into pond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery at a New Orleans East apartment complex Friday night.
Police say the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bundy Road.
According to the victim, he was walking through the apartment complex when he was approached by four men. One of the men grabbed the victim by the neck and a second suspect began punching him in the face. After the victim fell into a pond, one of the suspects took cash from his pocket and fled the scene with the three other suspects. All four fled on foot in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
