Pit bull attacks students inside Seattle school

SEATTLE (KIRO/CNN) - A pit bull escaped a Seattle home Thursday and attacked several students at a neighboring school.
Pictures taken moments after the attack show 8-year-old Doris Dickerson bloodied in the face with scratches and bite marks to the top of her head and hands.
Dickerson, a third grader at St. Therese Catholic Academy, was attacked in the hallway while on a restroom break.
“I just saw the dog went through the eighth graders, jumped on one of my friends and started attacking me,” Dickerson recalled. “It just dragged me, and then scratched my finger, and then scratched this one and started grabbing all on my hair.”
She now has stitches in her face and hand after spending much of the day in the hospital.
The school said teachers tried to get kids inside quickly when the dog ran onto the playground, but it got inside.
"Two teachers, our seventh grade and third grade teachers, and another teacher came in and physically got the dog. It was not easy, but got the dog out of the building and held it," Principal Matthew DeBoer said.
Police said two other students had minor bites. All are expected to be OK.
A second dog also escaped the nearby home, according to police. Both were taken away by animal control officers who are now investigating.
Dickerson said she felt better after seeing her mom.
"She said, ‘What happened to my baby,’" Dickerson explained as a smile came across her face.
She admits she's nervous about going back to school.
"I think the dog is going back there again," she said.
Even so, she said her teachers and principal have helped make her feel better.
“My principal said he loved me and we're all praying for you," Dickerson said.
It’s unclear if the owner of that dog will face any charges.
Copyright 2018 KIRO via CNN. All rights reserved.