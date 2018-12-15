School hosts surprise birthday party for girl who lost home in fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Teachers and students at Haughton Elementary School threw a surprise birthday party for 10-year -old A’kira Pouncy. Last Friday, Pouncy lost her home in a fire.
Since the terrible accident, the Haughton community has come together to support Pouncy and her family. Her teacher’s say the birthday surprise was meant to get her mind off the loss of her home.
“It feels really good because I’ve never had a birthday like this before,” Pouncy says.
During the party, cupcakes were served and Pouncy received several gifts. Included was a family gift of $2,500 in gift cards to help them.
