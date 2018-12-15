Slidell PD arrests suspect accused of robbing 92-year-old WWII veteran

SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department says they have arrested a man accused of robbing a 92-year-old World War II veteran.
Police have not released the name of the suspect but say the man was already in police custody on unrelated charges.
The suspect is accused of going to the Lafitte's Landing retirement community in the 900 block of Gause Boulevard West and forcing his way into the victim's apartment. Once inside of the apartment, he took the victim's cash, medications and car keys before fleeing in the victim's vehicle.
Slidell Police say the victim's vehicle has since been recovered.
The investigation into the robbery is still ongoing.
The Slidell Police Department says they plan to release more information at a later time.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.