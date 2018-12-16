Appalachian State crushes Middle Tennessee to win New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Appalachian State overwhelmed Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl with a convincing win, 45-13. The Sun Belt champions improved to 11-2 on the season, the Blue Raiders, representing Conference USA, fell to 8-6.
App State quarterback Zac Thomas finished 15-of-24 passing for 177 yards with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes off of trick plays for the winning side. Wide receiver Corey Sutton racked up 78 yards for the Mountaineers with two touchdown receptions.
Blue Raiders quarterback, Brent Stockstill, went 25-of-37 passing for 330 yards, a touchdown pass, and two interceptions.
