Destrehan’s John Emery, Jr. visits LSU before early National Signing Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan’s John Emery, Jr. visited LSU this weekend with early National Signing Day coming this Wednesday. The 5-star running back committed to the Tigers on November 13th.
With the departure of Nick Brossette in the Tiger backfield, Emery could see playing time right away for the Purple and Gold. In 2019, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, Tae Provens, and Lanard Fournette will be fighting for time along with Emery.
Emery plans to sign on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with LSU. Right now, the Tigers have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country according to recruiting service 247 Sports. The top three spots belong to Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M.
