Employee struck in the head during Carrollton store robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store on Carrollton Avenue.
Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrollton Ave.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the store, threw a white plastic bag at an employee and told him to fill it up with money. While the employee was filling up the bag with money, the suspect told him that he was moving too slow and struck him in the back of the head. The suspect grabbed the bag with cash and merchandise and fled the scene on a bicycle.
The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on Oleander Street.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s. He is 6′4″ tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds with a dark complexion and open face crowns on the top front four teeth. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.
If anyone has any information about the robbery or the suspect, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
