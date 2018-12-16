5 hospitalized after motorcycle, car collide in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Police are investigating an accident involving four motorcycles and a single vehicle in Bossier City. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Airline Drive near Old Minden Road.
Authorities say the driver of the car hit one of the motorcyclists.
One motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the car and the other three motorcyclists were also taken to the hospital however, their injuries are unknown.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.