La. Highway Safety Commission partners with Lyft to offer $5 off rides

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) has teamed up with Lyft to offer discounted rides this holiday season.
Now through January 1, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Lyft is offering $5 off rides to anyone in Louisiana who uses the code “RIDESMARTLA” within the Lyft app. Lyft is available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, and Shreveport.
Louisiana is one of only five states to receive funding through Lyft and the Governors Highway Safety Administration to support campaigns to help stop drunk driving during the holiday season.
“We want people to have a good time during the holidays, but we want to celebrate with family and friends in a responsible manner. My hope is that people will download the app and take advantage of this offer to rideshare as an alternative to driving,” said LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman.
This promotion with Lyft is running alongside law enforcement’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“Officers are out looking for drivers who are impaired through alcohol or drugs, so this is some extra encouragement to let someone sober take the wheel. It simply isn’t worth it, to put your safety and the safety of others at risk,” Freeman added.
LHSC says in 2017, 15 people were killed in Louisiana on the roads during the holidays. Nine of those deaths involved an impaired driver. Another 170 people were hurt in wrecks involving an impaired driver during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
“Lyft’s mission is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and that includes helping to keep everyone on the roads safe. We’re thrilled to partner with the Governors Highway Safety Administration and these five State Highway Safety Offices to help people remember to plan smart alternatives, such as Lyft, to help them safely reach their destinations during the holidays,” said Ed Hutchinson, road safety partnerships manager for Lyft.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.