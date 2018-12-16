Nicondra: Stubborn clouds hold on most of the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds refused to break for much of the day even as the upper low triggering the low cloud deck creeps on to the northeast. With less sun than anticipated temperatures stayed a bit on the chilly side in the middle 50s for highs. Still anticipating a bit of a break in the clouds for the overnight hours and slightly drier conditions at the surface that should allow overnight lows to be a bit cooler going into Monday morning. Dry conditions hold on for the start of the work week with the next best chance for rain moving in on Wednesday.