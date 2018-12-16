NOPD: Suspect enters Family Dollar and steals money and cigarettes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man robbed a New Orleans East Family Dollar at gunpoint Saturday evening.
The robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Downman Road.
According to investigators, a silver sedan pulled up to the business and a man got out of the passenger's side and walked into the business. The suspect approached a cashier, handed her a black plastic bag and demanded that she empty the money from the drawer. The cashier complied and handed over the money. After, the suspect walked behind the counter and took five cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the store.
Police did not release a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.