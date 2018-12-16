Saints can’t clinch first-round bye after Bears beat Packers

Saints can’t clinch first-round bye after Bears beat Packers
The Saints will try to keep two games up on the Bears if they beat Carolina on Monday night. (Source: Tim Eddington) (Tim Eddington)
By Garland Gillen | December 16, 2018 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:58 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have to wait another week if they want to clinch a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Bears clinched the NFC North by beating the Packers, 24-17.

The Bears (10-4) will now stay within two games of the Saints after beating Green Bay. The Saints (11-2) can push their lead over the Bears back to two games if they beat the Panthers on Monday Night Football.

New Orleans currently holds the 1-seed over the Rams (11-2) with head-to-head matchup being the tiebreaker. The Saints beat the Rams, 45-35, in week 9 of the regular season.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.