Saints can’t clinch first-round bye after Bears beat Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have to wait another week if they want to clinch a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Bears clinched the NFC North by beating the Packers, 24-17.
The Bears (10-4) will now stay within two games of the Saints after beating Green Bay. The Saints (11-2) can push their lead over the Bears back to two games if they beat the Panthers on Monday Night Football.
New Orleans currently holds the 1-seed over the Rams (11-2) with head-to-head matchup being the tiebreaker. The Saints beat the Rams, 45-35, in week 9 of the regular season.
