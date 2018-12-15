Sheriff: Runaway 13-year-old girl last seen Dec. 13

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl they believe ran away from her home.
According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Jasmine Martinko, 13, ran away from her Gonzales home on Thursday, Dec. 13.
Martinko is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinko is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636, calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7868, or by texting an anonymous tip line (847411).
