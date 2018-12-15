Sheriff’s office helps deliver packages after pile of them found on side of road

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office stepped up in a big way Friday and helped deliver numerous packages after someone found them on the side of a road.
Nine packages were found on the side of Bill Wise Road in Livingston. The person who found them says they contacted Amazon, where they believe the packages came from, but the person claims Amazon did not offer any help in resolving the matter. The person then contacted LPSO.
“Our deputies just felt like it was the right thing to do,” said Lori Steele, a spokesperson with LPSO.
Deputies have delivered six of the nine packages. The sheriff’s office says three of the packages were actually for addresses in Ascension Parish, so LPSO contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office to have those packages delivered to their rightful owners. APSO has delivered one of their three packages and is still working to deliver the final two.
There have been many issues in Baton Rouge of late concerning the delivery of packages and mail, both from USPS and Amazon.
