Stolen U-Haul truck causes 6 vehicle accident in CBD following chase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gretna Police took a 17-year-old boy into custody following a police chase involving a U-Haul truck that began in Gretna and ended with a six-vehicle crash in the New Orleans Central Business District Sunday (Dec. 16), according to Gretna Police Department spokesman, Capt. Russell Lloyd.
Devin Jordan was driving the stolen vehicle in Gretna when a traffic camera recognized its license plate and flagged the truck as stolen, Lloyd said. When an officer attempted to pull Jordan over near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Burmaster Street, he fled the scene towards Orleans Parish, according to Lloyd.
The chase continued into New Orleans, where Jordan crashed on Poydras Avenue near Carondalet Street. Jordan tried to flee on foot, Lloyd said, but was apprehended a short while later.
He was brought into custody on charges including possession of stolen property, resisting arrest by flight and aggravated flight. LLoyd said the teen was also wanted on warrants involving two other vehicle thefts.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to New Orleans police.
No further information was not available Sunday evening. Jordan is scheduled to appear in magistrate court for a bond hearing Monday morning Lloyd said.
NOTE: This story was updated Sunday evening after receiving additional information from Gretna Police.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.