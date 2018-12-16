Terron Armstead out for Saints-Panthers matchup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss his fifth straight game for the Black and Gold with a pectoral injury. Armstead suffered the injury in a win against the Bengals.
Armstead was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but was no-go on Saturday. Last week, Armstead went limited two days also, but missed the contest with the Bucs.
Ed Block Courage Award winner, Jermon Bushrod, will start in Armstead’s place for the Saints.
