Tulane wins their first bowl game in 16 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2002, Tulane took home a bowl victory. The Wave won in convincing fashion, 41-24, over an in-state rival, the Ragin' Cajuns.
“Especially proud of our seniors. We’ve had some tough times here at Tulane. These guys embraced me and a new staff, and just worked through everything. Every game this season was kind of fourth and inches. Every one of them was tough. We started the year off 2-5, to come back and win this game is very, very, special,” said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
“It means everything to me. That’s a big credit to Coach Fritz. Coach Fritz came in, we talked a couple of times. Coach Fritz told us we needed to be on board and believe in him. He was going to lead us to where we needed be. For our senior class, and the underclassmen, we just did what Coach Fritz needed us to do,” said senior Rod Teamer.
Tulane racked up 337 yards on the ground. Darius Bradwell was a busy back in Orlando, toting the rock 35 times in the contest.
“Well, we just kept on feeding him. He did a nice job of hitting the vertical. Some times the raised the twist inside. Caught us on some fourth-and-short situations. For the most part, he did a really nice job of seeing the hole, getting vertical, he’s a hard guy to arm tackle. He’s 235 pounds, great strength,” said Fritz.
Tulane arrived back on campus late Saturday with the realization this program is on the upswing. Quarterback Justin McMillan will be back in 2019, and so will some of his offensive weapons.
“Yeah he had a great year for us. Guess he finished 5-1, games that he started. Played really well, particularly down the stretch,” said Fritz.
