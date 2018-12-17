AP Sources: Brian Agler to be next coach of Dallas Wings

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks head coach Brian Agler walks the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, in Seattle. Agler wasn't out of work for long. Agler will be the next coach of the Dallas Wings, according to two people familiar with the hire. The people spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, because no official announcement has been made. He resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson)