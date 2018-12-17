Derek Stingley, Jr. looking to continue “DBU” legacy when he signs with LSU

Derek Stingley, Jr. starred at Dunham in Baton Rouge. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 17, 2018 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 4:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Recruiting website Rivals, ranks Derek Stingley, Jr. as the No. 1 player in the country. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound 5-star corner out of Baton Rouge will sign with LSU on Wednesday.

Stingley played cornerback, wide receiver, and returner for Dunham. At LSU, he’ll focus mainly on being a shutdown corner.

“The coaches know what they’re doing, and I have faith in them that they’re going to put me in the right position. I just can’t wait to be involved in the system, and have players that got my back and I got their back. LSU takes the “DBU” name very serious. I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy,” said Derek Stingley, Jr.

