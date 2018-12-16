Driver rescued after driving off of Cameron Ferry

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The US Coast Guard reports that a driver and a passenger have been rescued after the driver drove off the Cameron Ferry and into the Calcasieu Ship Channel.
The report says that around 1:30 a.m. this morning, Dec. 16, 2018, a Cameron Ferry worker saw a car drive onto and then off the end of the Cameron Ferry while it was moored at the West Cameron Ferry Dock. Ferry personnel were able to rescue the driver and a passenger from the vehicle who were reportedly unharmed.
The Coast Guard has issued a warning to mariners in the area about the potential hazard in order to help them navigate around the sunken vehicle.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division were able to locate the vehicle with sonar scanners while the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit for Lake Charles are currently assessing the ferry’s condition.
The Coast Guard says it will continue to monitor the search for the sunken vehicle, it’s removal, and any repairs to the Cameron Ferry.
The Lake Charles Pilots Association states that it does not anticipate that the incident will impact any planned ship movements in the area at this time.
