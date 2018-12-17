FFF: The 1-seed is there for the taking in the NFC

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, I’m breaking down the Saints chances for the 1-seed, how Manchester United is an absolute embarrassment, and my stop at Fharmacy for some wings.
FOOTBALL
The Eagles gave the Saints a gift last night, after disposing of the Rams (11-3) on the road, 30-23. Now the Saints (11-2) just need two wins, and they host throughout the playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.
Everything is setting up nicely for the Black and Gold. The Panthers are riding a five-game losing streak coming into MNF, and the Saints end with home games against the Steelers and Carolina. Plus, the Rams are riding a two-game losing streak.
The Saints host both playoff games, I think there’s no stopping them, and the numbers bare that out. Sean Payton-coached Saints teams are 5-0 in the playoffs at home. On the road, Payton is 1-5. Get the Dome on your side, and the sky is the limit for the Who-Dats.
FÚTBOL
Manchester United is on the brink of disaster. The Red Devils are 19 points behind Liverpool for first, and have zero chance of catching them. Liverpool exposed ManU with a 3-1 victory, and it could’ve been much, much worse.
ManU needs to fire manager Jose Mourinho, it’s that simple. Total overhaul in Manchester. Blow up the roster, and stack it back to the new managers liking. No trophies will come with the “Special One” in charge.
FOOD
If you’ve read this blog enough, you know I’m obsessed with wings. Well my friends, I’ve found another spot, and the wings are sooooo good.
The lemongrass or the red dragon wings are fantastic. If you only get one order, I would put the lemongrass on top.
The burgers are also a must-try. I went with the All-American burger with aioli. It was perfection for a burger.
Plus, the service is top-notch. Sleepy is one of the best waiters I’ve come across in NOLA. If you’re a wing girl or guy, what are you waiting for?!?!
