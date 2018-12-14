Grand jury indicts 2 former officers caught on video slamming teen to ground

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has indicted two former Brusly police officers, Anthony “Kip” Dupre and Dan Cipriano, for the actions they took during the arrest of a 14-year-old student at Brusly Middle School.
The grand jury indicted Dupree on a charge of malfeasance and Cipriano on a charge of simple battery.
On Oct. 5 2018, an unnamed 14-year-old was in the main office. A video leaked to WAFB shows Dupre wrestling with the student and slamming him to the ground twice.
Then, the second officer, Cipriano, entered the office. After the student was placed in handcuffs, the video shows Cipriano stand the boy up and then slam him down face first into a desk before pulling the teen back up and escorting him out the door.
The teen’s grandmother, who is raising him after his mother died, said he suffered physical and psychological injuries from the incident. Their attorney, Kwame Asante, says he is planning to file a civil rights lawsuit.
Both officers resigned from the Brusly Police Department. Both had been with BPD for three years.
Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux asked Louisiana State Police to investigate the matter for allegations of excessive force. They wrapped up their investigation and turned over their report to the 18th JDC district attorney’s office. The DA office’s lead prosecutor, Tony Clayton, said he would take the case before a grand jury regardless the outcome of the state police investigation.
