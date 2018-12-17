Inconsistency continues to plague the Pelicans with loss to the Heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans spent three days in-between games resting and recharging their batteries in preparation for the Heat. Well, New Orleans needed more time, because their inconsistent play continued in a loss to Miami, 102-96.
It does get frustrating, especially with our team coming in with three days off. We thought we were coming in fresher than they were off a six game road trip. Again, I feel like it is going to take time, and we have been playing hard. Today, we played really hard, and we think we will turn the corner very soon,” said guard Jrue Holiday.
“We have got to figure it out,” said Anthony Davis.
The Pelicans dropped back under .500 with a mark of 15-16. Miami improved to 13-16 after holding the Pels to under a 100 points for only the second time this season.
Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside countered with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat.
In his last game in New Orleans, Dwyane Wade finished with 19 points. The three-time NBA Finals champ is retiring at the end of the season.
The Pelicans hit the road to meet the Bucks on Wednesday night.
