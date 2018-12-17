JPSO arrests Massachusetts man in connection with 1970s rape cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Massachusetts man in connection with two 40 year old rape cases.
JPSO said Jason Franklin Sr. 73 was arrested for two counts of aggravated rape that happened at his residence in the 100 block of Aster Lane in Waggaman and in the 1400 bock of Utah Beach in Bridge City in the 1970s.
According to JPSO, Franklin is accused of multiple incidents of raping a male and female victim. The victims were between the ages of two and seven at the time of the offenses.
JPSO reports that Franklin was listed as a registered sex offender after a 2011 arrest for child pornography in the State of Kentucky.
Anyone with information regarding additional victims or about Franklin himself is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.
