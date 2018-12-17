LPSO: 2 brothers accused in Raceland double murder

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Two brothers are accused in connection with a fatal double shooting in Raceland that left 26-year-old Marcel Turner of Thibodaux and 23-year-old Jeremiah Ballard of Raceland dead Saturday night (Dec. 15), according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The brothers -- Kerry Alexander, 34, and Jerrell Alexander, 28, -- were booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention center in Thibodaux Sunday on two counts each of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, according to an LPSO news release.
The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Market Street, the news release states. Investigators found Turner in the garage with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Ballard was shot more than once, LPSO said, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A third man was at the home during the shooting, but was not injured, according to LPSO.
Investigators believe the Alexander brothers came into the garage wearing all black clothing and camouflage masks, carrying guns and demanding money. One of the brothers shot started firing at the victims “within a matter of seconds,” according to the news release. Turner and Ballard were both struck, the news release says, and the third victim was able to escape.
When detectives learned the brothers were in the Boutte area, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office helped find and detain them at a local restaurant, where they were apprehended wearing all black clothing and seen with a bag that held two handguns and camouflage masks.
Kerry Alexander’s criminal history includes arrests related to illegal weapons and drug charges, according to LPSO. Jerrell Alexander has been previously accused of attempted murder, LPSO said, and has been arrested with charges including armed robbery, assault and battery.
