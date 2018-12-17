Nicondra: Warmer, more sun for Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a gloomy weekend with lots of clouds and chilly temps Monday is slightly better with a few peaks of sun early. We still have high, thin clouds putting a bit of a filter on the sun, but it’s not a complete overcast. Expect temperatures to peak a just a little warmer this afternoon in the low 60s for highs. Saints are playing in Carolina tonight and it looks like conditions cooperate in both locations. It will be chilly, but football appropriate and dry dropping through the 50s into the upper 40s at the stadium. If you are headed to local watch parties expect a nice night with clearing conditions and temperatures in the 50s. There may be some fog as you head home after the game.